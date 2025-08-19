India orders 97 Tejas jets in major boost for HAL

Tejas Mk-1A jets to be built by HAL

These upgraded jets will be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with over 65% of their parts made in India.

This new order follows an earlier batch of 83 Tejas jets and is set to open up fresh opportunities for local businesses while making the Air Force stronger.

Looking ahead, the government also plans to order over 200 next-gen Tejas Mk-2s—so expect even more action on homegrown defense tech soon.