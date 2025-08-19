Next Article
India orders 97 Tejas jets in major boost for HAL
India has approved buying 97 new Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets to phase out the old MiG-21s and give a boost to homegrown defense tech.
The decision was made at a high-level meeting, as part of the Make in India push for more self-reliant manufacturing.
Tejas Mk-1A jets to be built by HAL
These upgraded jets will be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with over 65% of their parts made in India.
This new order follows an earlier batch of 83 Tejas jets and is set to open up fresh opportunities for local businesses while making the Air Force stronger.
Looking ahead, the government also plans to order over 200 next-gen Tejas Mk-2s—so expect even more action on homegrown defense tech soon.