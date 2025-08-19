Next Article
UP: Minor girl raped, filmed by 3 boys
A 14-year-old girl from Mau, Uttar Pradesh, has reported that three boys—also minors—assaulted her on Monday evening while she was walking home.
She says they dragged her to a secluded spot, filmed the incident, and threatened to leak the video if she spoke up.
FIR registered, search on
Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.
Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar shared that a search is underway to find the accused.