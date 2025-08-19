India, China agree to resume border trade via mountain passes
India and China have agreed to restart border trade through three major mountain passes—Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La.
This move was decided during meetings in New Delhi between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and top Indian officials on August 18-19, 2024.
The talks, held at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, mark a step toward easing tensions and getting cross-border exchanges back on track.
Reopening historic routes
Wang Yi participated in these discussions, which signal both countries' willingness to boost economic ties despite past differences.
Reopening these historic routes could help local economies, encourage more people-to-people contact, and show that India and China can work together—even when things aren't perfect between them.