India, China agree to resume border trade via mountain passes India Aug 19, 2025

India and China have agreed to restart border trade through three major mountain passes—Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La.

This move was decided during meetings in New Delhi between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and top Indian officials on August 18-19, 2024.

The talks, held at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, mark a step toward easing tensions and getting cross-border exchanges back on track.