Nanded floods: Army rescues over 290 people, sets up medical camps
After relentless rains on August 17 and 18, most of Hasnaal village in Nanded got flooded—almost 80% underwater.
The Indian Army jumped in fast, first checking out the situation on the ground before moving to help people in the worst-hit spots.
Rescue operations underway
As of August 19, local officials, the Army, and SDRF were working together to move families to safer places and conduct rescue missions.
Thanks to this joint effort, over 290 people have already been rescued from villages like Ravangaon, Bhingoli, Baswadi, and Hasnaal.
Medical camps set up
The Army didn't stop at evacuations—they've set up medical camps and food centers for those affected.
Sadly, four bodies have been found so far; one person is still missing as of today.
Officials say the quick response has helped those affected by the floods.