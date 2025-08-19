Nanded floods: Army rescues over 290 people, sets up medical camps

As of August 19, local officials, the Army , and SDRF were working together to move families to safer places and conduct rescue missions. Thanks to this joint effort, over 290 people have already been rescued from villages like Ravangaon, Bhingoli, Baswadi, and Hasnaal.

Medical camps set up

The Army didn't stop at evacuations—they've set up medical camps and food centers for those affected.

Sadly, four bodies have been found so far; one person is still missing as of today.

Officials say the quick response has helped those affected by the floods.