Explained: IMD's color-coded weather warnings and what they mean India Aug 19, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses a simple four-color system—green, yellow, orange, and red—to help everyone understand how intense the monsoon rain might get.

Green means all clear; yellow signals "watch out" for heavy rain soon; orange warns of very heavy rain with possible flooding or landslides; and red is the highest alert, meaning extremely heavy rain that could seriously disrupt life.