Explained: IMD's color-coded weather warnings and what they mean
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses a simple four-color system—green, yellow, orange, and red—to help everyone understand how intense the monsoon rain might get.
Green means all clear; yellow signals "watch out" for heavy rain soon; orange warns of very heavy rain with possible flooding or landslides; and red is the highest alert, meaning extremely heavy rain that could seriously disrupt life.
Red alert for several states today
On August 19, 2024, IMD put out a red alert for Konkan and Goa, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch because of forecasts for extreme rainfall and storms.
Telangana, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh got orange alerts too.
These warnings come with tips about thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds to help people stay safe.
How IMD makes predictions
IMD relies on advanced tech—like the Multi-Model Ensemble system and Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System—to make their predictions sharper.
Thanks to these tools, alerts are more precise and timely, giving everyone a better shot at preparing for wild weather.