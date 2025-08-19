Online gaming: Promotion and Regulation Bill to be introduced tomorrow India Aug 19, 2025

India's new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20.

The bill targets platforms or persons offering online money games—so if you're just playing, you're safe from penalties.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on August 19, it bans anyone from offering or helping run these games.

Breaking the rules could mean up to three years in jail or a ₹1 crore fine.