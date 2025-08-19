Online gaming: Promotion and Regulation Bill to be introduced tomorrow
India's new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20.
The bill targets platforms or persons offering online money games—so if you're just playing, you're safe from penalties.
Approved by the Union Cabinet on August 19, it bans anyone from offering or helping run these games.
Breaking the rules could mean up to three years in jail or a ₹1 crore fine.
Bill aims to boost e-sports, social online games
The bill shifts regulation from states to a national level for better oversight since gaming platforms operate across India.
It also aims to boost e-sports and social online games, building on government support through programs like WAVES and the National Institute of Creativity.
The goal is to keep gaming fun, fair, and safer for everyone while helping India's gaming scene grow.