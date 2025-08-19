Next Article
Mumbai rains: 2 dead, over 500 evacuated; local train services hit
Mumbai was brought to a standstill over two days from Sunday to Tuesday after nearly 300mm of rain fell.
Major parts of the city saw heavy waterlogging, forcing up to 500 people to evacuate.
Local train services—the daily lifeline for millions—were suspended on several routes as tracks went underwater, and flights at the main airport faced big delays and diversions.
Red alert issued; rescue operations underway
Authorities have issued a 'red alert' with more heavy rain likely in the next 48 hours.
Rescue teams like the NDRF are working round-the-clock, while over 525 pumps have been deployed to clear flooded areas.
The government is urging schools to close and recommending work-from-home for now, but several roads remain blocked and rescue efforts are ongoing.