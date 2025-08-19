India orders 97 new Mark 1A LCA jets for ₹62,000cr

The deal is a big boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat

The LCA Mark 1A jets are packed with modern tech and over 65% of their parts are made in India, involving plenty of local businesses.

It's a big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat and shows how much support there is for building advanced gear at home—Prime Minister Modi even took a flight in one himself!

Looking ahead, there are plans for over 200 upgraded LCA Mark 2s and next-gen aircraft to keep pushing India's aerospace game forward.