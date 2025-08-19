India orders 97 new Mark 1A LCA jets for ₹62,000cr
India just signed off on a massive ₹62,000 crore deal to get 97 new Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A jets for the Air Force.
The move is all about boosting homegrown manufacturing under Make in India, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) building the planes.
This order follows an earlier batch of 83 jets and will help phase out the old MiG-21s.
The deal is a big boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat
The LCA Mark 1A jets are packed with modern tech and over 65% of their parts are made in India, involving plenty of local businesses.
It's a big step for Atmanirbhar Bharat and shows how much support there is for building advanced gear at home—Prime Minister Modi even took a flight in one himself!
Looking ahead, there are plans for over 200 upgraded LCA Mark 2s and next-gen aircraft to keep pushing India's aerospace game forward.