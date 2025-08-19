PM Modi to attend SCO summit at Xi's invite
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said yes to Chinese President Xi Jinping's invite for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
The announcement came as China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi on Tuesday.
During their meeting, Modi highlighted the need for peace along the border and noted progress in ties since his 2024 chat with Xi in Kazan.
India-China talks continue amid border tensions
This move signals that India and China are still talking, even with ongoing border tensions.
At the same time, Indian officials—led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar—are pushing for more transparency from China about its huge dam project on the Brahmaputra river, which could have implications for lower riparian states.
By staying engaged through platforms like SCO while raising tough issues, India is aiming to protect its interests and keep things stable in the region.