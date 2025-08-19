PM Modi to attend SCO summit at Xi's invite

India-China talks continue amid border tensions

This move signals that India and China are still talking, even with ongoing border tensions.

At the same time, Indian officials—led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar—are pushing for more transparency from China about its huge dam project on the Brahmaputra river, which could have implications for lower riparian states.

By staying engaged through platforms like SCO while raising tough issues, India is aiming to protect its interests and keep things stable in the region.