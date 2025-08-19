Next Article
Heavy rain alert in Gujarat; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed
Heads up, Gujarat! The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for coastal districts like Navsari, Valsad, and Devbhumi Dwarka, with intense showers expected over the next two days.
To stay prepared, 12 NDRF and 20 SDRF teams are already on the ground to help out if things get rough.
Reservoir levels rising quickly
Gujarat's already seen about 70% of its yearly rainfall, so reservoir levels are rising quickly—61 out of 206 are now on high alert.
Some places got drenched: Dwarka saw over 130mm and Kalyanpur saw nearly 130mm in just half a day, while Sutrapada recorded a massive 287mm in 24 hours.
Rain is set to continue across much of the state until August 25, so local authorities are keeping all departments ready for action.