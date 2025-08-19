Heavy rain alert in Gujarat; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed

Reservoir levels rising quickly

Gujarat's already seen about 70% of its yearly rainfall, so reservoir levels are rising quickly—61 out of 206 are now on high alert.

Some places got drenched: Dwarka saw over 130mm and Kalyanpur saw nearly 130mm in just half a day, while Sutrapada recorded a massive 287mm in 24 hours.

Rain is set to continue across much of the state until August 25, so local authorities are keeping all departments ready for action.