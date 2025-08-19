Mumbai monorail breaks down amid heavy rains, 200 passengers stranded

A Mumbai monorail train broke down on Tuesday evening, stranding passengers for over two hours. The incident occurred between Chembur and Bhakti Park due to a power supply issue, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said overcrowding caused a section of the train to tilt.

Rescue efforts BMC receives emergency calls from passengers The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received emergency calls from passengers stranded in the monorail. The Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately swung into action with three snorkel vehicles to carry out rescue operations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured all passengers would be safely evacuated and an inquiry into the incident would be conducted. He urged people not to panic and stay patient during this crisis.

Weather impact Heavy rains in Mumbai for past 2 days The breakdown of the monorail comes amid heavy rains in Mumbai over the past two days. The city has recorded nearly 300mm of rainfall in 24 hours, causing widespread disruption. Roads have been flooded and local trains delayed due to the deluge. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting extremely heavy rainfall.