Mizoram-Assam border dispute: Tension rises after rubber plants uprooted

Both states claim land based on old colonial maps

This isn't just about trees—both states claim the land based on old colonial maps, leading to repeated clashes along their 164km border.

The dispute has hurt rural communities in Mizoram and even turned violent in the past, like the deadly police clash in 2021.

Despite several peace talks since then, incidents like this show why a lasting legal solution is urgently needed for stability and better lives in the region.