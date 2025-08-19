SC debates: Should governors have deadline to clear state bills
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and Attorney General why some governors are delaying their approval of state bills.
The big question: should there be a set deadline for governors (and even the President) to act on laws passed by state legislatures?
The court made it clear they're just advising on legal principles, not overturning their April 2024 ruling that said endless delays aren't okay.
What AG said in court
This debate could reshape how quickly new state laws actually become real.
The Attorney General pushed back, arguing that courts shouldn't rush things by setting strict deadlines—each case is different, and the Constitution doesn't mention any timelines.
What happens here could decide how much freedom state lawmakers have versus the powers of governors and the President, setting ground rules for future lawmaking across India.