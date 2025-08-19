SC debates: Should governors have deadline to clear state bills India Aug 19, 2025

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and Attorney General why some governors are delaying their approval of state bills.

The big question: should there be a set deadline for governors (and even the President) to act on laws passed by state legislatures?

The court made it clear they're just advising on legal principles, not overturning their April 2024 ruling that said endless delays aren't okay.