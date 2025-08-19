Next Article
Bhakra Dam nearly full; floodgates opened to release water
After days of heavy rain, the Bhakra Dam is nearly full—just 15 feet below its max.
On Tuesday, officials began gradually opening the floodgates to safely release water, with inflows now topping 70,500 cusecs by Tuesday morning.
Authorities on high alert
Other big dams like Pong and Ranjit Sagar are also seeing much higher water levels than last year.
Controlled releases help protect the dams but can raise flood risks for villages along the Satluj and Beas rivers.
Local authorities say they're keeping a close watch and have stepped up round-the-clock monitoring to keep people safe.