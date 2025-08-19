Next Article
J&K flash floods: 2 dead, 20 people trapped in village
On August 18, heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Rescue teams—including the SDRF, police, and locals—are searching for people swept away by the water.
Sadly, an eight-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man have been found dead.
Rescue efforts underway
These floods have damaged homes near riverbanks, a school in Poonch, and blocked key roads with landslides.
While highways have reopened, rescue efforts are still underway—especially in Bhainch village where 20 people remain trapped.
It's a tough reminder of how quickly weather can turn lives upside down for entire communities.