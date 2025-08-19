Indian government proposes new law to regulate online gaming India Aug 19, 2025

The Indian government just released a draft for the "Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025."

The main goal? To bring some order to the wild world of online gaming, especially where money and cryptocurrencies are involved.

Right now, many gaming platforms dodge Indian laws, which has raised concerns about money laundering, tax evasion, and even national security.