Indian government proposes new law to regulate online gaming
The Indian government just released a draft for the "Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025."
The main goal? To bring some order to the wild world of online gaming, especially where money and cryptocurrencies are involved.
Right now, many gaming platforms dodge Indian laws, which has raised concerns about money laundering, tax evasion, and even national security.
The draft also suggests creating a 'National e-Sports Authority'
The draft suggests creating a "National e-Sports Authority" to oversee competitive gaming and help states fit e-sports into their legal systems.
It also takes aim at offshore companies running games from places like Dubai or Cyprus to avoid paying taxes here.
Basically, the government wants online gaming to be safer, fairer—and a lot more transparent—for everyone in India.