Next Article
NEET PG 2025 results are out! Check your scores here
The NEET PG 2025 results just dropped! You can check your score now at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in using your registration details.
To qualify, General and EWS candidates need at least 276 out of 800 (that's the 50th percentile), while other categories have slightly lower cutoffs.
Ties are broken using these criteria
If two people get the same score, here's how they decide who ranks higher: first by more correct answers, then fewer wrong ones, then age (older wins), and finally MBBS marks or FMG exam percentage.
For admissions, the Medical Counselling Committee handles all-India seats; state agencies take care of state quota seats.
Here's the qualifying mark for each category
Qualifying marks change by category: General/EWS need 276, PwBD need 255 (45th percentile), and SC/ST/OBC need 235 (40th percentile).