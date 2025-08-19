NEET PG 2025 results are out! Check your scores here India Aug 19, 2025

The NEET PG 2025 results just dropped! You can check your score now at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in using your registration details.

To qualify, General and EWS candidates need at least 276 out of 800 (that's the 50th percentile), while other categories have slightly lower cutoffs.