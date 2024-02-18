Government gives 10-day deadline to airlines to comply with timely baggage delivery order

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:54 pm Feb 18, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Civil aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has directed seven major Indian airlines to step up their manpower in 10 days to streamline and improve baggage delivery at airports. The move comes after several complaints from unhappy passengers on social media and other platforms. The BCAS has asked the airlines to comply with the directive before February 26, 2024, or they could face additional regulatory action.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as various airlines are under the scanner for violations of the Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement (OMDA) in India. Recently, the BCAS imposed a fine of Rs. 1.2 crore on IndiGo after a video showing passengers eating on the tarmac while waiting for their flight went viral. Earlier in January, dense fog in Delhi and parts of North India led to severe disruptions in train and flight services. The delays and alleged mismanagement exacerbated passenger woes.

Extensive survey of airlines found violations: Report

The BCAS surveyed six major airports in the country and examined the operations of seven airlines, namely Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Air India Express. The survey revealed that none of the airlines have consistently met the required standards. However, there have been some improvements since the review, ANI reported. This comes after the Civil Aviation Ministry, led by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, kicked off a thorough monitoring exercise in January 2024 after many complaints.

Compliance measures to be extended to all airports

Moreover, officials said that after examining six major airports, the BCAS has instructed the airlines to expand their efforts to all airports within their operational reach. The goal is to create a consistent level of service across the entire aviation sector, according to the ministry. By making timely baggage delivery a priority, airlines can boost customer satisfaction and maintain top-notch service standards.

DGCA issues SOPs to airlines in January

To recall, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for airlines last month in response to criticism over fog-related flight delays and cancelations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The DGCA directed airlines to cancel flights expected to be delayed for over three hours due to fog. The guidelines also require airlines to provide accurate, real-time updates on fog-induced delays through their websites, SMS, WhatsApp, and email.