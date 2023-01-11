Delhi

Delhi: Man arrested for misbehaving, urinating at IGI airport's forecourt

A drunk man reportedly urinated at the forecourt of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3 in Delhi on Sunday and has since been arrested and released on bail remand, officials confirmed on Wednesday. As per The Indian Express, the accused was held after he was spotted exposing himself to other co-passengers at the departure terminal and then peeing there.

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes to light after the recent arrest of a Mumbai businessman who reportedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on Air India's New York-Delhi flight.

An FIR was registered on January 4 against the accused, Shankar Mishra, nearly 40 days after the November 26 incident.

Earlier this week, two passengers were also arrested for consuming alcohol on IndiGo's Delhi to Patna flight.

Accused passenger booked under multiple IPC Sections

Identified as Jauhar Ali Khan, the accused was intoxicated and misbehaved with co-passengers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that Khan was found to have consumed alcohol during this examination at Safdarjung Hospital. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunk person) and 294 (obscene act).

Khan created nuisance by screaming, abusing people: Report

"A passenger named Jauhar Ali Khan...approached Departure Gate no. 6 at the forecourt of T3. He was in a drunken condition. He urinated by unzipping his pants at a public place in front of passengers and visitors," the FIR reads. "Apart from this, he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing people," it further states.

Two passengers of Delhi-Patna flight arrested for consuming alcohol on-board

On Sunday night, the Airport Police of Patna arrested two fliers of a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight for consuming alcohol on board and violating laws. The airline also clarified that there was no altercation during the 1-hour 20-minute flight. As per reports, the accused stopped drinking alcohol and apologized after a flight crew member had intervened.

Similar bizarre mid-air incidents on Indian airlines

The new incidents follow other bizarre onboard cases involving different Indian airlines. The two most outrageous instances include two men peeing on co-passengers. Both occurred on Air India flights, one coming from Paris and the other from New York. While the New York-Delhi flight accused was arrested following a nationwide uproar, the other accused still roams free.