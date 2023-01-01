India

New Year: People throng iconic spots to ring in 2023

Major Indian cities witnessed massive crowd on New Year's eve

People in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and other major cities turned up in big numbers as India welcomed the New Year 2023 in style at midnight. This was also the first time in almost two years that the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed for New Year's eve. However, authorities were still cautious, keeping in mind the recent surge in cases in China.

Why does this story matter?

While the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China has put the Indian government on its toes, India is taking precautions, but no significant restrictions have been announced yet.

India has made RT-PCR tests compulsory for individuals arriving from Japan, Thailand, China, South Korea, and Singapore.

On Wednesday, Health Ministry sources claimed that India might record a surge in coronavirus cases in January.

India Gate witnesses massive crowd on New Year's eve

Delhi saw a massive gathering of people in front of the iconic India Gate. As per the news agency PTI, nearly 18,000 Delhi Police officers were deployed across the city for security reasons. Ahead of New Year's eve, numerous preparations were conducted for crowd management at the Kartavya Path. Parking sites arranged by the civic administration accommodated more than 1,000 cars and 40 buses.

People celebrating at Delhi's Connaught Place

Bengaluru Police lathi-charge to control surging crowd

The Bengaluru Police had to resort to lathi-charge at a few places to bring the crowd under control that kept surging till midnight. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, the police lathi-charged to disperse the crowd after it went rowdy. Previously, the authorities had announced that pubs, restaurants, resorts, and hotels could host New Year celebrations until 1 am.

Visuals of lathi-charge in Bengaluru

People throng streets in Mumbai, Mussoorie, Manali

In Mumbai, a massive crowd was seen unwinding at Marine Drive and a few other popular sites on New Year's Eve. Morning prayers were being held at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The busy streets of Manali's Mall Road and Uttarakhand's Mussoorie also remained packed as celebrations stretched late into the night.

Scenes from Marine Drive in Mumbai

People in Goa, Kochi welcome 2023 in style

Goa was another major tourist destination that witnessed a massive turnout of partygoers on New Year's eve. Meanwhile, Kochi in Kerala also saw a big turnout at the Cochin Carnival. Ahead of the festivity, the Centre instructed the states to ensure crowd control and the wearing of masks, keeping in mind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Visuals from Goa as people welcomed New Year

