Delhi's IGI Airport: Passenger complaints mount as chaos, delays continue

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 12, 2022, 12:59 pm 3 min read

The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued a four-point action plan to ease the problems

The chaos, delays, and overcrowding at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport continued on Monday as airport authorities were flooded with complaints by passengers. The airport's Terminal 3 is the worst affected by the arrival of a huge number of tourists with the advent of the winter season. Meanwhile, authorities have devised a four-point action plan to help fix the issues on a war-footing basis.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes after a string of mishaps involving Indian aircraft in recent months.

Separately, the central government is developing a proposal to privatize the aviation industry entirely.

It enabled airports to engage private security for non-core activities like passenger queue management and baggage checks in August.

Notably, the Aviation Security Group (ASG) reportedly already abolished approximately 3,000 Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) posts.

Reports of 'chaos' filled social media

Social media was flooded with complaints by many passengers about the chaos at the Delhi airport. Some compared the situation at Terminal 3 (T3) to Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market and posted pictures of the congestion and overcrowding. Over the past few days, travelers have been voicing concerns about the alleged mismanagement at the airport's T3.

Watch: Videos shared from Delhi airport on Twitter

The chaos at T3 terminal at Delhi International Airport is real.

This is at about 6 am today.

The baggage carousels are full. Same carousel for multiple aircrafts. Luggage lying all over. No place to walk and find your belongings. No trolleys.#DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/o0SvJgUbJ9 — Ravi (@Ravi_Sankar_Rao) December 11, 2022

'Failure' of the automation system

Public service announcement: If you’re taking a flight from T3 in Delhi, leave at least 5 hours early. As usual, India’s efforts at automation has screwed things up even more. The boarding pass scanners don’t work, and I didn’t dare check the FR bit. It’s absolute chaos! — Prasid Banerjee (@undertecher) December 10, 2022

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's surprise visit

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to IGI Airport's T3 on Monday. He met with senior officials and issued directives to resolve congestion and overcrowding. Notably, he visited T3 on Saturday, too. Last week, he held a meeting with management boards of major Indian airports, immigration officials, and concerned authorities to address the congestion, staff shortage, and delays in Delhi.

Scindia's surprise visit to IGI Airport's T3 today

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport pic.twitter.com/KSygAVwcB3 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Civil Aviation Ministry's four-point action plan

Reportedly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has devised a four-point action plan to help alleviate the situation. It includes installing additional X-ray screening equipment, flight debunching and reducing peak-hour departures, and increasing security manpower. IGI Airport has three terminals: T1, T2, and T3. However, most international flights and some domestic ones depart from T3. Operating about 1,200 flights/day, it handles around 1.9L people daily.

Delhi Airport authorities respond to passenger feedback

Some passengers also posted their feedback to airport authorities on Twitter and urged them to construct a new terminal to help with the congestion. Delhi Airport authorities also addressed some of the issues posted on social media and responded with assurance. They asserted that they have deployed additional employees in the affected areas of the airport to help the passengers and reduce the delays.

Passenger experience is paramount to us: Delhi Airport

Responding to a passenger's complaint on Twitter, the Delhi Airport stated, "Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us...we always strive to enhance our flyers' experience. We have duly noted the remarks and...shared it with the concerned agency." "Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters," it said, adding they are coordinating with stakeholders "for a smooth traveling experience."