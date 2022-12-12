India
Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gets bail in corruption case
Written by Prateek Talukdar
Dec 12, 2022, 11:42 am 1 min read
The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Deshmukh (74) moved the HC after a special CBI court last month scrapped his bail application filed on medical grounds and merits, observing that there was prima facie evidence against him.
Why does this story matter?
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in a money laundering case in November last year, and he has been in jail since.
- Then, the CBI arrested him in April this year in a corruption case.
- He is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail under judicial custody. He got bail in the ED case last month.
