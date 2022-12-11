Delhi

Passengers complain utter chaos, never-ending queues at Delhi airport

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 11, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

As the chaos of the holiday season kicks in, jam-packed scenes and long queues are being reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. While highlighting the situation inside the airport, passengers expressed their displeasure on social media about the unhelpful staff and twisty queues at security checks. Numerous passengers also complained about the rush at the airport as well.

Passengers share recent experience at Delhi airport

One of those passengers was the author and poet Nirmal Ghosh, who took to Twitter and complained about the waiting hours at the airport. "Utter chaos at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with fights breaking out. 3 hrs from curbside to clearing security," he wrote. Furthermore, anchor Rocky Singh also tweeted a picture showing a crowded security check at the T3 terminal.

Good morning - 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here @JM_Scindia @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/uPBvVSJG5E — KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022

More complaints about 'chaos' at Delhi airport

According to numerous passengers, the staff at the Delhi airport are not at all helpful. "They don't have hearts to help the incoming passengers. They give vague and inaccurate suggestions," a user alleged on Twitter. Meanwhile, another user tagged the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and complained about the complete "chaos and apathy."

Airport authority responds to complaints

With all the complaints of congestion and overcrowding on social media by passengers at Delhi airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have shared an action plan to be put into action as an immediate measure. The measures include enhancing the number of X-Ray screening systems to 16 from 14 at the airport.

Four-point action plan

2. Reserve Lounge demolition and adding 1 ATRS machine and 2 standard x-ray machines.



3. Two entry points Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be converted for passenger usage.



4. Debunching of flights - will work with the airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14. — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) December 10, 2022

4,07,000 passengers per day

Business Standard reported that the number of daily domestic passengers had crossed the pre-COVID-19 total of approximately 4,07,000 per day. "We are going through the peak season," stated Scindia. "The fact is that pre-Covid, our highest domestic passenger numbers were roughly about 4,07,000 a day, and we crested that on Monday and reached 413,000," it added.