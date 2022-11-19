Politics

Tihar Jail massage video: BJP files complaint against Kejriwal, Jain

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 19, 2022

A video of imprisoned AAP leader Satyendar Jain receiving a massage inside Tihar Jail has been going viral on social media

After a purported video of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) jailed leader Satyendar Jain—showing him getting a massage inside Tihar Jail—went viral on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit filed a police complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jain. The BJP has accused Jain of violating the jail manual and Kejriwal of forcing jail officials to extend special treatment to the former.

Context Why does this story matter?

The video of Jain, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, added fuel to the ongoing fight between the BJP and the AAP in Delhi.

Notably, last week, Ajit Kumar—superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 7—was also suspended on allegations of "extending special treatment" to Jain.

The fresh BJP-AAP face-off comes ahead of polls scheduled for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Gujarat Assembly next month.

Allegations Delhi BJP unit registers a complaint, AAP contests claims

The complaint for registration of a police case against Kejriwal and Jain was filed by BJP Delhi leaders at Hari Nagar Police Station in New Delhi. On the other hand, the AAP, in a tweet challenging the BJP's claims, shared Jain's medical report and said that the massage was part of the treatment doctors have recommended to him as he has a disc injury.

Jain's report What does the medical report show?

The report claims that Jain has an L5-S1 vertebrae disc injury. The AAP said doctors have recommended "regular physiotherapy and acupressure treatment" for him. It has the seal of Dr. PN Pandey, Professor & Head, Department of Neurosurgery, Lok Nayak Hospital. The AAP attributed the leakage of the video to the BJP's "stunt" ahead of upcoming elections, claiming the BJP is going to them.

Twitter Post AAP says BJP released video for electoral gains

LOWEST-LEVEL OF POLITICS BY BJP!@SatyendarJain has an L5-S1 vertebrae disc injury



Doctor recommended Regular Physiotherapy/Acupressure Treatment



BJP is losing MCD Gujarat elections so they illegally released his video, calling it ‘VIP treatment’



Here's the medical report: pic.twitter.com/wWStaoG3A8 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 19, 2022

Footage Video of Jain receiving massage inside the jail from September

The video of Jain getting a massage in Tihar Jail was reportedly recorded by a CCTV camera at around 1 pm on September 13. According to the stamp on the footage, it was recorded in "W-5 Cell-1 A Block." In the short video, an individual can be seen giving Jain a foot massage with oil as the Delhi minister goes through some documents.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Demand Amid face-off, calls for Jain's sacking on rise

Amid the controversy, besides the BJP, the Congress has also asked Kejriwal why he was not sacking the jailed minister. "Arvind Kejriwal should answer what is his compulsion that he has not yet sacked...Satyendar Jain from the post?" Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba stated. On Jain's viral in-jail video she said, "It looks less like a jail barrack and more like a hotel room."

Background Jain faces jail in a 5-year-old case

A minister in the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case has its roots in August 2017, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him and others over disproportionate assets. Based on the CBI's FIR, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe.