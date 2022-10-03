Politics

'Path of truth difficult': Kejriwal to jailed minister on birthday

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 03, 2022, 04:25 pm 3 min read

Several AAP leaders like Kejriwal and Sisodia wished jailed minister Jain on his 58th birthday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal turned emotional as he wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain a happy birthday on Monday. Former Delhi Health Minister Jain turned 58 on Monday, almost four months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged corruption. Other AAP leaders like Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha legislator Sanjay Singh also wished him.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jain was arrested on May 30 amid a political feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP, which has been gaining fuel since.

The AAP has been attacking the BJP-led central government for misusing the ED and framing Jain in a "false" case for political reasons.

Recently, the ED named AAP's Sisodia as the prime accused in the Delhi liquor policy "scam."

Birthday wishes Kejriwal praises Jain's work

Kejriwal has tweeted, "He [Jain] has been in jail for four months in a fake case... He gave mohalla clinics, 24 hours free electricity, and arranged for good treatment for all. They [BJP] want to stop the work of public interest." A presumably emotional Kejriwal added, "The path of truth is not easy." Jain has served as a Delhi Cabinet minister for seven years.

Twitter Post Take a look at Kejriwal's tweet

आज सत्येंद्र का जन्मदिन है। 4 महीने से फ़र्ज़ी केस में जेल में है। उसने मोहल्ला क्लिनिक दिये, 24 घंटे फ्री बिजली दी, सबके लिए अच्छे और फ्री इलाज का इंतज़ाम किया। ये लोग जनहित के ये सब काम रोकना चाहते हैं



सच्चाई की डगर आसान नहीं होती सत्येंद्र। जन्मदिन मुबारक#HappyBdaySatyendra — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2022

AAP What did other AAP leaders say?

Praising the work done by Jain, Manish Sisodia said, "Satyendar Jain is not just behind mohalla clinics, hospitals, and free power but also the grand Delhi government school buildings you see at every corner. Happy Birthday, friend. The truth will prevail." Singh said, "Jain served people during the COVID-19 pandemic even though his own father died. This man is a criminal in BJP's eyes."

Transfer Jain's plea against case transfer dismissed

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Delhi HC dismissed Jain's plea against a court order allowing the transfer of his case to a different judge. Earlier, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue Courts, Vinay Kumar Gupta, permitted the ED's transfer plea. The case has been transferred to Special Judge Vikas Dhull's court, reported The Indian Express. Notably, the ED filed the chargesheet on July 27.

Charges What are the allegations against Jain?

Jain had allegedly purchased or floated several shell companies in Delhi and also laundered black money worth Rs. 16.39 crore via 54 shell companies of three Kolkata-based hawala operators. Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited, and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited are among some companies in which Jain allegedly owned shares.