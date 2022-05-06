Politics

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest: Dramatic events involving 3 states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 06, 2022, 09:04 pm 3 min read

BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga has been vocal against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

The arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi home on Friday morning has become increasingly spectacular as the day progressed. Following outrage by several BJP leaders and a kidnapping complaint by Bagga's father, the arrest sparked a conflict involving three state police units. Here are six important events in the big story.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, Bagga was booked last month for his statements against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film The Kashmir Files (2022).

The Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga for making provocative statements, spreading rumors, and trying to create communal enmity based on AAP Punjab leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia's complaint.

Ahluwalia alleged Bagga threatened Kejriwal during a protest on March 30.

#1 Punjab Police taking Bagga stopped by Haryana cops

The Punjab Police unit taking Bagga to Mohali for questioning on Friday was stopped by Haryana cops en route, reported NDTV. The Punjab Police car carrying Bagga was surrounded by the Haryana Police and taken to a police station in Kurukshetra. Later, some Delhi Police officials arrived there. To recall, the Delhi Police filed an abduction case—based on his father's complaint—against the Punjab Police.

#2 Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected Punjab's appeal

Haryana cops later handed over Bagga to Delhi Police officials who escorted him to the national capital. Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected the Punjab government's appeal to keep Bagga in Haryana instead of handing him over to Delhi cops. Moreover, the Haryana government was directed to file an affidavit on Saturday, explaining why Punjab cops were stopped at Kurukshetra.

#3 AAP leaders accused Bagga of ignoring police notices

On the other hand, Bagga's arrest was supported by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who claimed the Punjab Police was acting impartially. They alleged Bagga refused to cooperate with the investigation even after the police issued several notices to him. AAP has gathered information on Bagga, said party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, claiming the BJP leader uses "obscene, toxic, and hateful language" on social media.

#4 Delhi BJP alleged 50 cops barged into Bagga's residence

At around 8:30 am nearly 50 Punjab Police cops barged into Bagga's Delhi residence and arrested him, alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal. He claimed that Bagga couldn't even wear his turban. Meanwhile, Bagga's father claimed that 10 to 15 officers broke into their house, punched his face, and then took his son away.

#5 Not informed by Punjab Police about arrest: Delhi Police

Moreover, the Delhi Police claimed it wasn't informed of Bagga's arrest in advance. This was, however, rejected by Punjab cops who said Delhi Police was notified, adding one of their teams was present at the Janakpuri Police Station. Notably, Punjab cops arrested Bagga after an FIR was lodged against him at a Mohali cyber crime cell. He was to appear in a Punjab court.

#6 Police move against Bagga violates freedom of speech: BJP

Bagga has been vocal against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the president of the APP, on social media. A tweet targeting Kejriwal for his views on The Kashmir Files has reportedly earned Bagga the ire of the AAP, which rules both Delhi and Punjab. However, BJP leaders have spoken out against the police action against Bagga, stating that it violates the freedom of speech.