Delhi: COVID-19 rapid response center inaugurated at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

The COVID-19 rapid response center was inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

A COVID-19 rapid response center was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, bolstering the city's healthcare infrastructure ahead of a possible third wave of viral disease. The center, which includes an ICU unit, will act as a buffer zone between the patient arrival area and the medical wards. It was opened by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Details

Rapid response center is the need of the hour: Official

Authorities at the hospital, which played a critical role in providing COVID-19 care during the first two waves of the pandemic, said, "We need to be prepared for a similar surge." "For better management of patients and for matching of bed turnover to the number of patients arriving in real-time, the center is the need of the hour," an official of the hospital said.

Quote

The center has been divided into two areas

"The rapid response center has been divided into two areas -- a seven-bed triage area and a 23-bed intensive care unit (ICU). All beds have multipara monitors with critical care equipment like ventilators, BIPAP machines, HFNC, and crash carts," the official said.

Amenities

Center is fully equipped with centralized oxygen supply

It is fully equipped with a centralized oxygen supply and suction is available for each bed. A rapid response team, comprising critical care consultants, resident doctors, nursing staff and orderlies, and technicians will man the center. "Patients will be provided complete critical care at the center till bed availability is ensured in a COVID-19 ward or a COVID-19 ICU ward," the official said.

Satyendar Jain

Jain also tweeted about Rapid Response Center

Jain later tweeted, "Under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal, to combat the next COVID-19 wave, Delhi government has made a Rapid Response Center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital." "This will be manned with a Rapid Response Team which will work 24*7 and will help in better management of COVID-19 patients," he added.

Under the guidance of CM @ArvindKejriwal to combat the next covid wave, Delhi Govt has made a Rapid Response Center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

This will be manned with a Rapid Response Team which will work 24×7 and will help in better management of covid patients. pic.twitter.com/fH6BmUsN8C — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) August 25, 2021

Quote

'Medical infrastructure is being ramped up to tackle third wave'

The Delhi health minister on Tuesday said medical infrastructure is being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients are being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

COVID-19 cases

Delhi has reported over 14.3L COVID-19 cases so far

Jain also underlined that that though the positivity rate has shown a downward trend and the number of fatalities has been zero in the past few days, the Delhi government is not dropping its guard. Notably, Delhi has so far reported over 14.3 lakh COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic while more than 25,000 people have died due to the disease.