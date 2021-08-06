Pink Line becomes Delhi Metro's longest operational corridor

The Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time

In a major boost for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved a bottleneck for authorities for a long time, was inaugurated on Friday, making it the longest network operational corridor. With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

CM Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section via video conferencing

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section of about 289 meters between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, via video-conferencing. Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018.

It will also connect important landmarks of the city: Officials

However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had become a bottleneck, due to which the line remained disjointed there. Now, with the missing link plugged, Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor. It will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA, and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

End-to-end linking will also benefit east Delhi residents

The end-to-end linking of the Pink Line will also immensely benefit east Delhi's residents or people traveling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020. However, it was delayed due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources had said early October.

Passenger services are slated to begin from 3 pm today

The bottleneck near Trilokpuri station had risen due to multiple issues, including land acquisition, resulting in a portion of the metro segment, then about a few kilometers, remaining incomplete, rendering the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station a terminus. Passenger services on the line are slated to begin from 3 pm onwards on Friday. DMRC authorities said with seamless connectivity, commuters will save time and money.