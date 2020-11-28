As farmers clashed with the police during their march to Delhi to protest against three central farm laws, a heart-warming video has come to the fore from Haryana's Karnal area. In the viral clip, the community kitchen of a Gurudwara (Sikh shrine) can be seen serving free meal to a large number of policemen there. Here is more on this.

In the video, dozens of policemen dressed in uniform, some with lathis, are seen seated facing each other in two long rows. Volunteers from the Gurudwara can be seen serving them rice, dal, vegetables and other food items. More cops can also be seen arriving and sitting down to eat. The event took place along a small bridge over a canal in the city.

While it is not known whether the said Gurudwara is associated with the protesting farmers, the video offers a touching side of the violent agitation that has shook North India over the past few days. After days of struggle, thousands of farmers from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, were allowed to enter the national capital by the Delhi Police on Friday.

Earlier, visuals showed protesting farmers facing teargas, water cannons and barricades put by Delhi Police. The Delhi Police had even sought permission to detain the protesters. However, that request was rejected by the Delhi Government. The farmers were later offered a site in North Delhi to hold the protest. But, many of them said they wanted to go to Ramlila Ground for the protest.

The three new farm laws, passed earlier in September, are aimed at bringing reforms in the agricultural sector by eliminating the middlemen and enhancing farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, many farmers and the Opposition parties have claimed that the laws will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed price, leaving them at the mercy of corporates.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has blamed his counterpart in Punjab, Amarinder Singh, for the protests. "Punjab farmers are protesting. Haryana farmers have stayed away. I thank Haryana farmers and police for showing restraint. Punjab Chief Minister is fanning this protest. Office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister's office are leading the protest," he told reporters this afternoon.

