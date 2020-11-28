Four sisters, all under the age of 10, were reportedly found dead on Friday morning at their home in the Piproli village of Haryana's Nuh district. Their mother, who was allegedly seen slitting her own throat, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to reports, the police suspects the mother to have killed the four girls before attempting suicide. Here are more details.

Incident Husband says he saw woman slitting own throat

The incident occurred on Friday, when the woman, Farmina (35), and the daughters were alone in their single-room home, The Times of India reported. The husband, a mechanic named Khurshid Ahmed, said when he returned home at 3 am, he found the house locked from the inside. He said he then saw Farmina through the ventilation window attempting to slit her own throat.

Incident 4 daughters found lying in pool of blood

Khurshid alerted the neighbors and his brother's family, that lives next door. Khurshid's nephew, Sabir Khan, who broke inside the house, said he saw the girls lying in a pool of blood on two cots. The girls were identified as Muskan (7), Miskina (5), Alsifa (3), and an eight-month-old. Khan said that he then snatched the knife from Farmina and rushed to the hospital.

Aftermath Farmina undergoing treatment; remains critical

Reportedly, Farmina is undergoing treatment at the Sahid Hassan Khan Medical College in Nuh. Her state remains critical. The four girls were declared brought dead at the hospital. On the basis of Khurshid's complaint, Farmina has been booked under IPC Section 302 (murder) at the Punhana Police station. The matter is being investigated, Punhana Police station SHO Santosh Kumar told TOI.

Quote Unclear what led to killing of children, says police

Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Narender Birjania said, "It's not yet clear what led to the killing of the children. We are waiting for the woman to record her statement. She is unfit to do so right now." Ever since the couple got married eight years ago, Sabir Khan said, "Farmina used to be disturbed, but we ignored it as she was otherwise fine."

Information Farmina, Khurshid were married since 2012; were 'happy and normal'