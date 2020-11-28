Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-city tour to review the development of COVID-19 vaccines. The PM has already visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, Telangana, commending the teams behind the respective vaccines being developed at the facilities. He will now proceed towards the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

Zydus Cadila Modi briefed on ZyCov-D development at Zydus Cadila facility

Zydus Cadila is developing the indigenous vaccine candidate called ZyCov-D, which is expected to start Phase III clinical trials in December. According to PTI, at the firm's Ahmedabad facility, Modi was briefed on the vaccine development work and the vaccine production procedure at the plant during his interaction with scientists and company officials. After the visit, the PM congratulated the team on Twitter.

'Government actively working with Zydus Cadila to help them'

Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey. pic.twitter.com/ZIZy9NSY3o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech team closely working with ICMR, says Modi

After the Ahmedabad visit, the PM reached Hyderabad to visit the Bharat Biotech's facility. The company is developing an indigenous vaccine candidate called COVAXIN in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). COVAXIN is currently undergoing Phase III trials. Congratulating the scientists, Modi tweeted after the visit, "Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress."

At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress. pic.twitter.com/C6kkfKQlbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

SII Modi to visit SII in Pune next