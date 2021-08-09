Man tries to extort Rs. 20 lakh from jeweler; arrested

The team was able to nab the accused using technical intelligence

A 21-year-old man aspiring to join the Indian Army was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs. 20 lakh from a jeweler in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said on Sunday. Hemant, a BSc graduate, decided to make easy money and tried to extort money using the name of "Kala Rana," a member of the notorious Kala Jathedi gang.

Details

Hemant watched several videos, learned to make calls using VoIP

To evade tracking, Hemant watched several videos on Youtube to learn to make calls using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the accused said during interrogation that he had read on the internet about Jathedi's arrest by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and came to know that "Kala Rana" was in charge of the gang.

Threat

The jeweler reported the phone call

"With the intention of making quick money, he decided to use the name of 'Kala Rana' to extort money," Kashyap said. The matter came to light on August 5 after a jeweler based in Madhu Vihar reported a phone call he received from an unknown number. He alleged that the caller threatened and asked him to pay Rs. 20 lakh or face dire consequences.

Investigation

A case was registered based on the complaint

Based on his complainant, a case was registered and during the initial stage of the investigation, all those associated with the victim's business were questioned. Crime records of criminals who use similar modus operandi were checked, the senior police officer said. "Using technical intelligence, our team was able to finally nab Hemant, who is a resident of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Other details

Not the first time Hemant had made such a call

When interrogated, Hemant revealed that this was not the first time he had made such a call. On July 23, he had made a similar extortion call to another jeweler in Palam Colony. He had threatened to kill the victim in case he failed to pay Rs. 10 lakh, the officer said.