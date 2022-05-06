Politics

Kolkata: Amit Shah to visit Sourav Ganguly's Behala residence today

Kolkata: Amit Shah to visit Sourav Ganguly's Behala residence today

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 06, 2022, 08:17 pm 2 min read

Union home minister is likely to visit Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata residence on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and is likely to call on BCCI President and former Indian men's cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday. Shah's itinerary, however, doesn't reportedly mention a visit to Ganguly's residence. But he is scheduled to attend a cultural program at Victoria Memorial, where Ganguly's wife—Dona Ganguly—an acclaimed Odissi dancer will perform.

Context Why does this story matter?

Before last year's West Bengal Assembly elections, speculations were rife that the BJP tried to woo Ganguly into joining the party.

Several reports also suggested that the BCCI president would be made the chief minister if BJP won the state elections.

However, contrary to the reports, Ganguly didn't take the political plunge back then. Notably, Shah's son Jay Shah is the BCCI secretary.

Dinner meet? Suvendu Adhikari, Swapan Dasgupta likely to accompany Shah

Shah is likely to visit Ganguly's residence for dinner after attending the program at Victoria Memorial. He might be accompanied by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari," a top BJP leader told IANS on condition of anonymity. However, BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "I don't know if he (Shah) will go to Sourav's residence or not."

'No harm' Will tell Sourav to feed him 'mishti doi': Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, commenting on the likely meeting between Shah and Ganguly, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee said in jest earlier it was West Bengal's culture to welcome guests and take care of them. "If the home minister goes to Sourav's house, what is the harm in it? I will tell Sourav to feed him mishti doi (a special Bengali sweet)," Banerjee added.

Details Ganguly shares cordial relations with both BJP, TMC

Whether Ganguly will take a political plunge at the moment is unclear as he has never said no to politics. Notably, the former cricketer shares cordial relations with both the BJP and TMC. When Ganguly underwent an angioplasty last year, Banerjee had visited him at Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. Meanwhile, Shah was also reportedly constantly in touch with Dona to get updates on Ganguly's health.