Pace of COVID-19 vaccination to increase in July-August: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that an important journey has started in the fight against COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August. Shah was visiting a vaccination center in Ahmedabad. He said, "With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccination against COVID-19 to people aged 18 and above, we will fast achieve the goal of inoculating almost everyone."

Decision

Shah congratulated PM Modi on the free vaccination drive

Shah said from Monday morning, an important journey has started in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision that the Centre will provide free of cost vaccination to those aged 18 and above, in a country with such a huge population, is big, Shah said while congratulating Modi for it.

Vaccination drive

We can vaccinate everyone quickly now: Shah

"Today, on International Yoga Day, the free vaccination drive is being launched across the country. With this, we will achieve the target to vaccinate all very fast," Shah said after visiting the vaccination center at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya hall in the Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad. He also appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest.

Shah's visit

Ahmedabad aims to vaccinate one lakh people daily

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He started his tour with a visit to the vaccination center in Ahmedabad, where the local civic body aims to reach a daily inoculation target of one lakh, starting Monday. He was accompanied by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. The Union minister is also scheduled to visit two more such centers in Gandhinagar.

Further details

Gujarat has launched on-spot registration for 18-44 group

From Monday, the Gujarat government also launched an on-spot registration facility for the age group of 18 to 44 years along with a mega vaccination drive with the aim of increasing the pace of inoculation. The state government said the aim of the special drive is to generate awareness among members of the public about the importance of vaccination in the fight against coronavirus.

Information

Mega drive was launched with a 'Vaccine Utsav'

The mega COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched with a Vaccine Utsav (vaccine festival) organized in the presence of various ministers, leaders, and dignitaries across 1,025 vaccination centers in 33 districts and eight municipal areas of the state, the state government said in a release.