Jasprit Bumrah boasts these stellar numbers in T20 World Cups

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner, starting on February 7. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will see India defend their title after a memorable victory in 2024. Arguably the best fast bowler in the modern era, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team's bowling attack. On this note, we dissect his numbers in T20 World Cups.

Stats Third-most wickets for India in T20 WCs As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has so far featured in three editions of T20 WCs - 2016, 2021, and 2024. He missed the 2022 event due to back issues. The right-arm pacer has claimed 26 wickets across 18 games in the tourney at 14.30. His tally includes a stellar economy rate of 5.44. Ravichandran Ashwin (32) and Arshdeep Singh (27) are the only Indian bowlers with more T20 WC wickets than Bumrah.

DYK Best average in T20 WC history Bumrah's economy rate of 5.44 is the best among bowlers with at least 25 T20 World Cup wickets. New Zealand's Trent Boult (5.93) is the only other fast bowler with a sub-six economy rate in this regard. Bumrah's average of 14.3 is the sixth-best among bowlers with 25 scalps in the tourney. The Indian ace has bowled across 18 innings in the competition. His economy in 10 of these games has been under 4.8. These numbers are truly staggering.

POTT Player of the Tournament in 2024 Bumrah played a vital role in India's title-winning run in 2024, scalping 15 wickets at an average of just 8.27. His economy was a sensational 4.17. No other bowler has taken 10-plus wickets in a T20 WC edition at an economy of under 5. These stellar performances earned him the Player of the Tournament honor as India clinched each of their eight games.

