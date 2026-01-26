Republic Day parade to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the celebrations at Kartavya Path. The event will be graced by high-profile guests from the European Union, including the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. This year, the parade will highlight 150 years of India's national song Vande Mataram, alongside themes of progress, military strength, cultural diversity, and Jan Bhagidari (people's participation).

Event details Parade to feature indigenous defense systems and cultural displays The parade will start at 10:30am from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at the National War Memorial. It will last for around 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the National War Memorial before the parade starts. President Murmu, Costa, and von der Leyen will arrive in a traditional buggy escorted by the President's Bodyguard. The event will start with the president unfurling the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem, and include a 21-gun salute.

Parade highlights Cultural artists and military contingents to lead parade Around 100 cultural artists will lead the parade, showcasing India's musical diversity under the theme "Vividata Mein Ekta—Unity in Diversity." Four Mi-17 1V helicopters will shower the event with flower petals. The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, with Major General Navraj Dhillon as Second-in-Command. Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will also march during this grand event.

Military display Army's phased battle array format to be showcased For the first time, the Army will showcase a phased Battle Array Format with aerial components. This includes various military vehicles and systems, such as T-90 Bhishma tanks, Apache helicopters, robotic dogs, and unmanned ground vehicles. Combat support elements such as SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA, along with drones and loitering munitions, will also be part of this display. Artillery systems like BrahMos, SURYASTRA, Akash, and ABHRA MRSAM will roll past during the parade.

Naval and aerial display Indian Navy and Air Force to showcase maritime security The Indian Navy contingent will be followed by a tableau showcasing various naval assets. The IAF contingent will perform a fly-past of fighter jets in "Spearhead Formation." A Veterans' Tableau will depict the role of veterans in nation-building. The all-women Indian Coast Guard contingent will showcase maritime security under the motto "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect).