10,000kg explosives, detonators seized in Rajasthan on Republic Day eve
What's the story
Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the police in Rajasthan's Nagaur district made a major seizure of explosives from a farm, according to a report by NDTV. The raid was conducted late Saturday night in Harsaur village based on a tip-off. During the operation, 9,550kg of ammonium nitrate packed in 187 sacks was recovered from a field.
Arrest details
Suspect arrested, linked to illegal mining activities
Suleman Khan, a resident of Harsaur village and the sole suspect in this case, was arrested on the spot. He has three previous criminal cases registered against him. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Khan was allegedly supplying explosives to people involved in both legal and illegal mining activities. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.
Investigation expansion
Central agencies notified of explosives seizure
Apart from the ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large number of explosive accessories. These included nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, as well as 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire. Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said central agencies have been informed about the seizure, and they are likely to interrogate Khan as part of a larger investigation.