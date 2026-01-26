10,000kg explosives, detonators seized in Rajasthan on Republic Day eve

Suleman Khan, a resident of Harsaur village and the sole suspect in this case, was arrested on the spot. He has three previous criminal cases registered against him. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Khan was allegedly supplying explosives to people involved in both legal and illegal mining activities. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Explosives Act.

Investigation expansion

Central agencies notified of explosives seizure

Apart from the ammonium nitrate, police also seized a large number of explosive accessories. These included nine cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue fuse wire, as well as 12 cartons and five bundles of red fuse wire. Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said central agencies have been informed about the seizure, and they are likely to interrogate Khan as part of a larger investigation.