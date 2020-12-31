India's make-shift captain Ajinkya Rahane has yet again entered the elite Melbourne Cricket Ground honors board after the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test. The 32-year-old earned the honor after slamming his 12th Test ton, which helped India register an eight-wicket victory over Australia. Notably, Rahane has etched his name on the MCG honors board for the second time in his career.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video clip of an Australian ground staff inscribing Rahane's name on the prestigious honors board. "A look at the Honours Board at the G. @ajinkyarahane88 scored a Test century in 2014 and here he is today all set to get his name engraved again," wrote BCCI on Twitter.

It is interesting to note that Rahane found his name on the honors board for the first time in 2014 when he struck 147 in the drawn MCG Test. Virat Kohli, who scored a blistering 169, also attained this distinction.

After suffering a humiliating defeat in the first Test, Team India bounced back by winning the Boxing Day Test, under Rahane. He remained the chief architect of the win after smashing 112 (223) in the first innings. This was his 12th century in Test cricket. Rahane became only the second Indian to score two Test tons at MCG, equaling Vinoo Mankad's historic feat.

