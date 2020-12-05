A 12-member Indian team bagged its first-ever gold medal at the FIDE (International Chess Federation) Online Chess Olympiad in August 2020. Notably, India and Russia were declared the joint-winners after a server malfunction spoiled the final. Meanwhile, Team India's vice-captain Srinath Narayanan has revealed that he had to pay custom duty on gold medals while returning back. Here is more.

Information Narayanan describes his struggle regarding the same

Narayanan took to Twitter, describing his struggle. "It wasn't easy getting it! It reached from Russia to India in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to India, and had to pay customs duty!" he tweeted.

Twitter Post Here is what Narayanan wrote on Twitter

The medals are here! Thank you @FIDE_chess. On the way to dispatch them to the rest of the team now.



It wasn't easy getting it! It reached from Russia to India in three days, but took more than a week to reach from Bangalore to India, and had to pay customs duty! pic.twitter.com/vVGAbFQ8N5 — Srinath Narayanan (@nsrinath69) December 2, 2020

Documents He had to provide all the relevant details

In a recent interview to Mint, Narayanan admitted that he provided several documents to the customs officials to get the clearance. "They had opened up the package and asked me what was inside. I had to give them an official document on the chemical composition," he said. "All that when a gold medal won in tournaments is obviously not real gold."

Aftermath 'I was tired, and hence, paid the amount', he adds

After a week, the courier service DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd. delivered the package from Bengaluru to Chennai. He was asked Narayanan to pay custom duty of Rs. 6300 on the medals. Narayanan asserted he couldn't understand the reason of paying the amount, especially after the ruling of central government. "I was so tired of all this, I just paid it," he added.

Do you know? What does the ruling state?

The customs levied on the team's gold medals are contrary to the recent rule of central government. According to a June 30, 2017 notification, medals and trophies won by Indian sports team members for participating in International tournaments are exempt from custom duties.

Episode The rule should have been applied: Chief Commissioner of Customs

Speaking on the entire episode, the Chief Commissioner of Customs at Bengaluru, AK Jyotishi, told Mint the rule should have been applied, and that he would look into the matter. "The rule might have been applied without any deviation," he said. "If it is so, that benefit will be extended without any problem. We're proud that somebody has represented India and brought laurels."

Winners FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: India, Russia were declared joint-winners