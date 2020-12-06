The Indian cricket team has sealed the T20I series against Australia after winning the second match at the SCG by six wickets. With this victory, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 195, Team India (195/4) got past the target, with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya playing crucial knocks. Here we look at the records broken.

AUS vs IND How did the match pan out?

Australia got off to a flier, with Matthew Wade going after the Indian bowlers. He smashed a fluent 32-ball 58. India pulled things a bit in the middle overs, however, Australia stitched valuable partnerships. Their aggressive approach at the death helped them post 194/5. In reply, India started well, before Australia hit back. However, India kept going and got past the target.

Australia Australian batsmen script these records

Steve Smith (46) raced to 770 career T20I runs at 27.50. The star batsman is now the sixth-highest run-scorer in T20Is for the Aussies. He went past the tally of David Hussey (756). Glenn Maxwell (22) hit two sixes. Maxwell has now slammed 84 sixes and surpassed Shane Watson's tally (83). Matthew Wade scored his second career T20I fifty.

Team stats India win 10th successive T20I match

Australia registered their fourth-highest total against India in T20Is. This was also their second-best total at the SCG against Team India. Meanwhile, India amassed their third-highest T20I total against Australia, besides their second-best in Sydney. Australia have won 10 of their 15 completed T20I matches since the start of 2019. Meanwhile, India have tasted success in each of their last 10 completed T20Is.

Kohli Kohli gets past 600 T20I runs against Australia

Virat Kohli (40) has raced to 2,843 runs in T20Is at 49.87. The Indian captain has become the first player to get past 600 runs in Australia-India T20Is (633). Kohli, who hit two fours in the match, has gone past the mark of 50 fours against Australia (51). He is just the second player after Aaron Finch to achieve this feat in Australia-India T20Is.

Dhawan Dhawan smashes a host of records

Dhawan scored a 36-ball 52 against Australia. The opener went past 1,600 career T20I runs (1,641). He is now just the third Indian batsman to achieve this tally. Dhawan went past Chris Gayle's tally of 1,627 runs. The southpaw slammed his 11th career T20I fifty and a second versus Australia. He is now the second-highest scorer for India against Australia in T20Is (319).

Information Special feats for Chahal and Pandya