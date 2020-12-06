The first practice match between Australia A and India A commenced on December 6 at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. All the Test regulars from India and Australia featured in the four-day game. India A skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat. Interestingly, he led the Indian side from the front, having slammed an incredible ton. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

Batting first, India A lost both openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill quite early. Notably, the two players failed to the open their accounts. As India were reduced to 6/2, top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara registered a defiant half-century to gather some momentum. Later on, captain Rahane struck an unbeaten ton as India A finished on 237/8 at stumps on Day 1.

Openers Both Gill and Shaw were dismissed for a duck

With no Mayank Agarwal, India A introduced Shaw and Gill at the top. Both the youngsters had an initial taste of Test cricket Down Under, however, the early nerves took over. Gill, who starred in the IPL 2020, was caught behind by the wicket-keeper and thereby departed for a golden duck. Similarly, Shaw was also beaten by the swing, edging one to slips.

Pujara, Rahane Pujara and Rahane rescue the Indian innings

Senior batsman, Pujara, took his due to time to settle in after Shaw and Gill were sent back in quick succession. He played the Australian seamers meticulously in his own fashion. Overall, he scored 54 off 140 balls, and struck five fours. His compatriot Rahane also looked poised and fired a 228-ball 108, a knock that was studded with 16 fours and one six.

Bowlers An eventful day for the Australian bowlers

The Australian bowlers had an eventful day in Sydney. Pace spearhead James Pattinson remained the pick of the bowlers, registering bowling figures of 3/58. Meanwhile speedster Michael Neser and captain Travis Head snapped up two scalps apiece. Interestingly, the Aussies devised a plan to trap Pujara, the way they did on the previous tour. They deployed a leg slip for him, which worked well.

Twitter Post A look at how Pujara got dismissed