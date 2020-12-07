Australia and India are set to lock horns in the third T20I, which will be the final white-ball fixture of the tour. The upcoming contest will certainly be a dead rubber as India already have the unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Meanwhile, the Aussies will aim to gain some momentum before the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The SCG will host the third T20I on December 8 (1:40 PM IST). While the wicket here has been favorable for the batsmen throughout the tour, bowlers have little to muster. The temperature could hover around 20 degrees Celsius. Besides, one can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Australia Australia still fretting over Aaron Finch's fitness

Australia are still fretting over captain Aaron Finch's fitness. He missed the second T20I after suffering an injury. In his absence, vice-captain Matthew Wade led the side against India. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Josh Hazlewood makes a comeback by proving his fitness. Probable XI: Short, Wade (c/wk), Smith, Maxwell, Henriques, Stoinis, Sams, Abbott, Swepson, Zampa, Tye/Hazlewood.

India Team India have the room to experiment

For India, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the series after sustaining concussion in the series opener. While Shreyas Iyer replaced Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur was drafted in place of Mohammed Shami. As India have already sealed the series, Virat Kohli might be tempted to try out different combinations. Probable XI: Rahul (wk), Dhawan, Kohli (c), Iyer, Samson/Mayank, Pandya, Sundar, Thakur/Saini, Chahar/Bumrah, Natarajan, Chahal.

Stats AUS vs IND: A look at the interesting stats

Kohli could become the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to register a 3-0 series sweep over Australia in T20Is. The latter did so on the 2015/16 tour, wherein India won all the three T20Is. This will also be India's first (T20I) series victory against the Aussies, since 2016. Meanwhile, Kohli (633) might be the first-ever cricketer with 700 T20I runs against Australia.

Information Dream11: Pandya, Wade to lead the side