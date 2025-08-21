Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens 1st restaurant in India
What's the story
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has opened his first restaurant in India, bringing his culinary creations to the country. The restaurant, named Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, is located at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. The menu features indulgent burgers, seasoned fries, and refreshing soft drinks. The launch marks a significant milestone for Ramsay's fans in India, who have only been able to watch him on television or travel abroad to taste his food until now.
Menu highlights
Menu at Delhi airport outlet
The menu at the Delhi Airport outlet features juicy burgers stacked high with bold flavors, crunchy fries, and refreshing beverages. Diners can choose from items such as the Butternut Bhaji Burger, Gordon's Fried Chicken Burger, Hotter than Hell Fries, Sticky Toffee Pudding, cocktails, and much more. The idea is to create a wholesome meal experience that appeals to both international travelers and Indian palates.
Future plans
Expansion plans in India
Delhi is just the beginning of Ramsay's expansion in India. He has partnered with Travel Food Services (TFS), one of India's leading airport hospitality companies, to open six dining outlets across major Indian airports by 2027. Apart from Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, this partnership will also introduce other signature concepts, such as Gordon Ramsay Plane Food, which serves meals throughout the day for travelers before take-off, and Street Pizza with artisanal pizzas.
Market timing
Ramsay's culinary revolution in India
With the increasing number of airport travelers and rising demand for better dining options, Ramsay's entry into India couldn't have come at a better time. After Delhi, Mumbai is next on his list for expansion, giving Indians more chances to experience his culinary philosophy. His brand now promises to give Indian diners a slice of international flavors right at home without the need to fly overseas.