Asia Cup: Indian Sports Ministry clears Pakistan clash, bars bilaterals

The Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced a new policy regarding international sports events involving Pakistan. The ministry has said that India and Pakistan will not engage in bilateral cricket events. However, the policy does not affect multilateral engagements, ensuring India's participation in events like the Asia Cup . Moreover, Pakistan will also be barred to enter India for bilateral competitions.

Strategic approach India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan The ministry's policy states, "India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country." It further clarifies that Indian teams will not participate in competitions held in Pakistan and Pakistani teams will not be allowed to play on Indian soil. This strategic decision highlights India's firm stance on bilateral sporting ties with its neighbor.

Continued participation Multilateral engagements remain unaffected Despite the strict stance on bilateral events, the ministry has assured that multilateral sports engagements will not be affected. A source from the ministry said, "We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is multilateral." This means that while India won't play Pakistan in a bilateral series, it will still participate in tournaments where both teams are involved, such as the ICC World Cups.

Schedule India's Asia Cup 2025 schedule The 2025 Men's Asia Cup will kick off with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. India will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, before facing Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash on September 14. Their last group-stage match against Oman is scheduled for September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Controversy Ongoing cross-border tensions India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks. In the recently-concluded WCL for retired cricketers, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions boycotted their matches against Pakistan. However, the 2025 Asia Cup schedule placed India and Pakistan in the same group, a move that met with severe criticism amid the ongoing tensions.