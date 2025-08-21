Women's World Cup 2025: England announce squad; Heather Knight returns

Heather Knight is set to bolster England in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup , starting September 30. Knight returns to the ODI setup after recovering from her hamstring injury she sustained in May this year. Meanwhile, the likes of Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have also been named in the 15-member squad for the impending event. Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead a strong English side.

Squad changes Glenn, Wyatt-Hodge return; these players left out Glenn and Wyatt-Hodge were not part of the WODI squad that took on India earlier this summer but have now made their way back into the team. Glenn has been potent spin-bowling all-rounder, while Wyatt-Hodge has 2,038-plus runs to her name in WODIs. Besides, the likes of Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier, and Alice Davidson-Richards have been left out of the final selection.

Coach's comment Edwards on squad selection Notably, this will be England Women's first ICC tournament with Charlotte Edwards (head coach) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain) at the helm. Edwards expressed her happiness over the squad selection. She acknowledged the challenge of global tournaments but expressed confidence in their ability to compete with anyone if they play their best cricket. "Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we're lucky to be able to have such depth in this department," she said.

Return impact Knight's return will be a huge boost: Edwards Edwards also spoke highly of Knight's return, saying she would be a huge asset for the team. "It's also great to have Danni back in the squad, she's been in good form in domestic cricket and she'll bring dynamism and depth to our batting," said Edwards. Since making her debut in 2010, Knight has scored 4,037 runs from 149 WODIs at an average of 35.10 (2 tons and 36 half-centuries).