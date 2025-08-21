Australia eye redemption against South Africa in 2nd ODI: Preview 

South Africa will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22. The Proteas won the first match by a whopping 98 runs, putting them in a strong position to clinch the series with another victory. Australia will be looking to bounce back after their middle-order faltered during the chase in the opener. Here is the match preview.

Venue history Great Barrier Reef Arena to host its 1st ODI The Great Barrier Reef Arena will host an international men's cricket match after over three decades. The only previous international game here was between India and Sri Lanka in the 1992 World Cup, which was abandoned after two balls due to rain. Meanwhile, the track here will be decent for batting as the par score will be around 280-290. The team winning the toss is also likely to bowl first. The contest will get underway at 10:00am IST.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 111 ODIs, with South Africa winning 56 times while Australia have won 51 matches (Tied: 3). On Australian soil, the hosts own 19 wins and 20 defeats against the home team. They would be raring to enhance their numbers with a win in the second game.

Game plan Australia aim for collective performance Captain Mitchell Marsh will be hoping his team can put up a collective performance to turn the tide in their favor. The Australian side had its moments of brilliance in the first match, but they couldn't capitalize on them. While Travis Head took four wickets, Marsh made 88 runs. The players would be keen to make amends and level the series against a strong South African side.

Match analysis South Africa were dominant in the 1st ODI The Proteas were exceptional in all departments during the first match. Their top-order set a solid foundation, while the middle-order capitalized on it to set a modest target for Australia. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke bolstered the Proteas with half-centuries. In the second innings, star spinner Keshav Maharaj took a brilliant five-wicket haul to deny Marsh & Co. any chance of chasing down the 297-run target.

DYK Prenelan Subrayen to miss the game South African off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who made his debut in the opening game of the series, has been reported for a suspect bowling action. Though Subrayen remains available for selection, South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad has confirmed that the spinner will miss out on the second game. Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy should replace him in the SA XI.

Team lineup A look at the predicted playing XIs Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. South Africa (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi. .