Explained: How Bronco Test differs from Yo-Yo Test

Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup , the Indian men's cricket team is set to undergo a new fitness trial called the Bronco Test. The rugby-centric exercise has reportedly been introduced by Adrian le Roux, India's strength and conditioning coach. The main aim of this test is to ensure that players maintain their fitness levels for upcoming major tournaments. Notably, the BCCI already has Yo-Yo Test for its top cricketers.

Fitness challenge What is the Bronco Test? The Bronco Test is a rigorous fitness trial that involves three shuttle runs of 20 meters, 40 meters, and 60 meters each (20m out and back, 40m out and back, and 60m out and back). These runs are repeated in five sets, totaling an exhausting 1,200 meters without any breaks. Notably, players are expected to complete this challenging test within six minutes.

Yo-Yo Test How is it different from Yo-Yo Test? The Yo-Yo Test is a similar fitness assessment that measures a player's capacity, endurance, and recovery. It involves running between two markers (B and C), placed 20 meters apart. A beep indicates the players to run. The players have to run toward the other marker (C) with the first beep, while they must return back (B) before the second. Marker A is designated for recovery.

Recovery What abour recovery? While the Bronco Test involves no recovery period, the Yo-Yo Test has one. The audio cue in the latter indicates at a particular speed, which increases at regular intervals. After each shuttle of 40 meters, the participants have an active break of 10 seconds (between A and B). The test lasts after the players are unable to match the speed.