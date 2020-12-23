Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 04:45 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Pakistan recently won the third T20I against hosts New Zealand to avoid a series sweep.
Once again, senior batsman, Mohammad Hafeez rose to the occasion.
Although the bulk of scoring was done by Mohammad Rizwan (89), a 29-ball 41 by Hafeez inspired Pakistan's emphatic run-chase.
As Hafeez finished the season strongly, we take a look at his T20I numbers in 2020.
Hafeez was brilliant with the bat right throughout the three-match T20I series in New Zealand.
He emerged as the second-highest run-getter and highest from Pakistan.
The 40-year-old amassed 140 runs from three games at an astonishing average of 70.00.
Notably, he missed what could have been a historic ton in the second T20I as he remained unbeaten on 99 (57).
The New Zealand-Pakistan series marked the end of T20Is in 2020.
After a COVID-curtailed year, Hafeez remained the leading run-scorer in the format.
He finished the year with 415 runs from 10 T20Is, having averaged a prolific 83.00.
His amassed these runs at a strike-rate of over 150 (152.57).
The likes of KL Rahul (404) and Dawid Malan (397) followed Hafeez on the list.
Hafeez crossed the 50-run mark on four occasions this year in T20Is. His scores in the eight innings read as - 41 vs NZ, 99* vs NZ, 0 vs NZ, 36 vs ZIM, 86* vs ENG, 69 vs ENG, 67* vs BAN, 17 vs BAN.
In 2020, Hafeez climbed several places on the all-time runs tally.
He has now accumulated fifth-most runs in T20 Internationals with 2,323 from 99 T20Is at 27.98.
In the third T20I against NZ, he fell 13 runs short to become Pakistan's highest run-scorer (T20Is).
At present, the record is held by Shoaib Malik, who has 2,335 T20I runs to his name.
Hafeez was the lone warrior in Pakistan's batting segment this year. He slammed most sixes from the nation (20) in T20Is. Interestingly, the next-best Pakistani on the list is Haider Ali (8). Meanwhile, Kamran Khan (22) and Quinton de Kock (21) remained the top-two.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.