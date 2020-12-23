Pakistan recently won the third T20I against hosts New Zealand to avoid a series sweep. Once again, senior batsman, Mohammad Hafeez rose to the occasion. Although the bulk of scoring was done by Mohammad Rizwan (89), a 29-ball 41 by Hafeez inspired Pakistan's emphatic run-chase. As Hafeez finished the season strongly, we take a look at his T20I numbers in 2020.

Series Pakistan's highest run-scorer in the series

Hafeez was brilliant with the bat right throughout the three-match T20I series in New Zealand. He emerged as the second-highest run-getter and highest from Pakistan. The 40-year-old amassed 140 runs from three games at an astonishing average of 70.00. Notably, he missed what could have been a historic ton in the second T20I as he remained unbeaten on 99 (57).

Runs Most T20I runs in 2020

The New Zealand-Pakistan series marked the end of T20Is in 2020. After a COVID-curtailed year, Hafeez remained the leading run-scorer in the format. He finished the year with 415 runs from 10 T20Is, having averaged a prolific 83.00. His amassed these runs at a strike-rate of over 150 (152.57). The likes of KL Rahul (404) and Dawid Malan (397) followed Hafeez on the list.

Information A look at his scores in T20Is (2020)

Hafeez crossed the 50-run mark on four occasions this year in T20Is. His scores in the eight innings read as - 41 vs NZ, 99* vs NZ, 0 vs NZ, 36 vs ZIM, 86* vs ENG, 69 vs ENG, 67* vs BAN, 17 vs BAN.

T20Is Second-most runs for Pakistan in T20Is

In 2020, Hafeez climbed several places on the all-time runs tally. He has now accumulated fifth-most runs in T20 Internationals with 2,323 from 99 T20Is at 27.98. In the third T20I against NZ, he fell 13 runs short to become Pakistan's highest run-scorer (T20Is). At present, the record is held by Shoaib Malik, who has 2,335 T20I runs to his name.

Data Most T20I sixes among Pakistani players