17 stitches on face: Stray dogs maul Kanpur college student

A 21-year-old college student in Kanpur was brutally attacked by stray dogs on Sunday. The incident took place in Shyam Nagar when the student, Vaishnavi Sahu, was returning home from Allen House Ruma College. She was attacked by three stray dogs who mauled her face and body, leaving her with severe injuries.

Rescue efforts Local residents helped Sahu Despite her attempts to escape, the dogs overpowered Sahu and threw her onto the road. Local residents heard her screams and rushed to help with sticks, managing to chase the dogs away. However, by then, Sahu was bleeding profusely from her injuries. Her family members soon arrived on the scene and rushed her to Kanshiram Hospital for emergency treatment.

Medical response Family demands action against stray dogs At the hospital, doctors had to stitch her cheek and nose with 17 stitches due to the severity of her injuries. Her uncle Ashutosh confirmed the incident, saying, "Vaishnavi...was returning from college when this terrifying incident happened." Family members said she is now struggling to eat or move her mouth after the attack.