Yamuna in Delhi just below danger mark, relief camps set
The Yamuna in Delhi is just below evacuation level, hitting 205.79 meters at the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday after days of heavy rain and barrage releases.
Flood relief camps are already set up in low-lying spots like Mayur Vihar and Yamuna Bazaar, where water has entered homes.
Even though levels dipped a bit by evening, officials are still keeping a close watch.
CM Rekha Gupta checks on preparations
Earlier this week, the river crossed both its warning and danger marks—peaking at 205.79 meters on August 19.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited affected neighborhoods to check on preparations.
Relief teams are out with food, medical help, and evacuation plans for people facing flooding and power cuts.
River levels remain high across Delhi, Mathura, Agra
With over 38,000 cusecs of water released from Hathnikund barrage (plus more from Wazirabad), river levels remain high across Delhi, Mathura, and Agra.
Satellite images show flooding near landmarks like the Taj Mahal—reminding many of last year's chaos—but officials expect things to ease in the coming days as they keep monitoring the situation.