Yamuna in Delhi just below danger mark, relief camps set India Aug 23, 2025

The Yamuna in Delhi is just below evacuation level, hitting 205.79 meters at the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday after days of heavy rain and barrage releases.

Flood relief camps are already set up in low-lying spots like Mayur Vihar and Yamuna Bazaar, where water has entered homes.

Even though levels dipped a bit by evening, officials are still keeping a close watch.